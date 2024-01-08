Previewing 2024 in climate

2023 was the hottest year on record.

Charlotte, and North Carolina as a whole, felt the impact of this weather. Throughout the summer, temperatures hovered in the 90s, even surpassing 100 degrees at times.

In addition to the heat, wildfires raged in the western part of the state, and smoke from Canadian wildfires impacted the air quality across the entire East Coast.

There’s a fear 2024 will feature more of the same.

El Niño is expected to raise temperatures across the globe. While no two El Niños are exactly the same, the weather pattern has brought more moisture and warmer-than average winters to North Carolina in the past.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we’ll look back at 2023 in climate and see what 2024 might hold both in the Carolinas and across the globe.

GUESTS:

David DeWitt, the director of the Climate Prediction Center

Carl Schreck, senior research scholar at the North Carolina Institute of Climate Studies

Jack Scheff, assistant professor of geography and earth sciences at UNC Charlotte