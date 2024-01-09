Would term limits help fix our political system?

Several candidates, congress members, and senators — including those in the Carolinas — have signed a pledge to support term limits in Congress.

The pledge, made through the nonprofit group U.S. Term Limits, does not require a candidate or elected official to term-limit themselves. Rather, they pledge to support a measure that calls for term limits.

At the state level, North Carolina has term limits for governor and lieutenant governor, but not for members of the state legislature. South Carolina has them for governor, but not lieutenant governor or the state legislature.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we break down the push for term limits in Congress, the Carolinas and across the country. We also examine what the founders thought about term limits and whether they would be a good idea for our political system.

GUESTS:

Chris Cooper, professor of political science and public affairs and director of the Public Policy Institute at Western Carolina University

Reuben Jones, Spectrum News Washington reporter covering North Carolina and national politics

Tom Whalen, associate professor of social sciences at Boston University