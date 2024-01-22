Charlotte's newest music festival, the Black Notes Project

This weekend, Charlotte will host a new music festival.

The Black Notes Project is a joint venture between Blumenthal Arts and Sol Kitchen, a production and promotion company co-founded by our guests today, Michael Kitchen and Dr. Amy Carleton.

The indoor music festival aims to celebrate Black music and artistry and engage and educate the community by featuring classical orchestral traditions alongside contemporary, innovative music.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we'll hear about what’s behind the creation of this new festival, the education and celebration of the music it aims to provide, and about some of the national and local artists who will be performing.

GUESTS:

Michael Kitchen, founder of Sol Kitchen and co-founder of The Black Notes Project

Dr. Amy Carleton, professor at MIT focusing on race and digital culture. Co-founder of The Black Notes Project

Tom Gabbard, president and CEO of Blumenthal Arts

Aram King Bryan, vice president of learning and community engagement at Charlotte Symphony

