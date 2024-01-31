© 2024 WFAE
Ahead of the primaries, a look at the state of South Carolina politics

By Gabe Altieri
Published January 31, 2024 at 12:51 PM EST
Donald Trump and Nikki Haley in an undated photo.

The eyes of the political world are turning to South Carolina as both major primaries are set for this month.

This year, it’s essentially a lock that President Biden will leave the Palmetto State with a win. On the Republican side, polling shows Donald Trump currently leads Nikki Haley by more 30 percentage points in her home state.

And, South Carolina’s place in our political process is growing in importance. Democrats decided to make the state first in their primary process, a decision that rankled many other states. Rep. Clyburn (D-S.C.) told CNN the move was supported by Biden who wanted to reward the voters, especially the Black voters, who helped deliver Biden the state in 2020 and jumpstart his campaign.

While South Carolina has long been a red state, it’s becoming even more conservative. According to Forbes, reforms that have gained traction in recent years have been championed by those on the right.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we discuss South Carolina politics and the role the state plays in our national landscape.

GUESTS:

Joseph Bustos, covers politics and state government for The State
Scott Huffmon, director of the Center for Public Opinion & Policy Research and professor of political science at Winthrop University
Bob Oldendick, political science professor at the University of South Carolina

Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
