A look at rent-to-own and other alternative homebuying options

The housing market is difficult for first-time homebuyers. Home prices, interest rates and older homeowners deciding not to downsize are just some of the reasons many younger people are unable to buy.

Some are looking at alternatives to more traditional homebuying, such as the rent-to-own model, which was It popular in the 1990s, but dropped off a decade later when loans became easier to obtain.

Back then, it was mostly small operators offering rent-to-own as an option. However, Wall Street has gotten more involved over the last decade.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we discuss the pluses and minuses of rent-to-own homes, other alternatives to traditional homebuying and the current real estate landscape.

GUESTS:

Chantal Allam, covers real estate for The Raleigh News & Observer and The Durham Herald-Sun

Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate