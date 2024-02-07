'The Year of the Locust': Global best-selling author Terry Hayes discusses his new book

Emmy-nominated thriller writer and New York Times best-selling author Terry Hayes is a former journalist and the pen behind the "Mad Max" movie series. He’s also an award-winning writer and producer involved in many other film projects, including the new spy comedy "Argylle."

Hayes has just released his second novel, "The Year of the Locust." That book hits stores more than a decade after his debut effort, "I Am Pilgrim," which was the #1 global best-seller in 2013.

Terry Hayes is headed to Charlotte this week for a visit to Park Road Books. But first, he joins guest host Erik Spanberg to talk about writing for movies and books, the CIA, espionage and more.

Guest:

Terry Hayes, author of 'I Am Pilgrim' and several screenplays. His latest book is "The Year of the Locust."