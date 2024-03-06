© 2024 WFAE
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

New president of The Levine Museum of the New South shares his vision for institution's path forward

By Sarah Delia
Published March 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM EST
Richard Cooper is the new president and CEO of The Levine Museum of the New South.
The Moka House
Richard Cooper is the new president and CEO of The Levine Museum of the New South.

If you’ve lived in Charlotte for any length of time, you’ve probably heard of The Levine Museum of the New South. It’s been a major cultural institution in Charlotte since its founding just over three decades ago.

The museum is known for not only putting Charlotte’s history into perspective but also documenting the impacts of civil unrest through its exhibits and fostering community conversation events.

The museum recently appointed a new president and CEO — just the third in its history. Richard Cooper previously held leadership positions at the Conner Prairie Museum in Indianapolis and the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we speak with Cooper about where he’s been, where the museum is going, and his vision for a new future–and how close the museum is to finding a new home.

GUEST:

Dr. Richard Cooper (EdD), president and CEO of the Levine Museum of the New South.

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
