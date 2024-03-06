New president of The Levine Museum of the New South shares his vision for institution's path forward

If you’ve lived in Charlotte for any length of time, you’ve probably heard of The Levine Museum of the New South. It’s been a major cultural institution in Charlotte since its founding just over three decades ago.

The museum is known for not only putting Charlotte’s history into perspective but also documenting the impacts of civil unrest through its exhibits and fostering community conversation events.

The museum recently appointed a new president and CEO — just the third in its history. Richard Cooper previously held leadership positions at the Conner Prairie Museum in Indianapolis and the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we speak with Cooper about where he’s been, where the museum is going, and his vision for a new future–and how close the museum is to finding a new home.

GUEST:

Dr. Richard Cooper (EdD), president and CEO of the Levine Museum of the New South.

