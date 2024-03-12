Solutions to the racial wealth disparity in Charlotte and across the country

Stagnating wages and high housing prices have kept so many in our society from buying a home and building wealth. This is true across several demographic groups, but like so many other examples, Black Americans are disproportionately impacted.

According to the 2022 Survey of Income and Program Participation from the U.S. Census Bureau, white households have a net worth about 10 times greater than Black households. The richest 400 Americans control the same amount of wealth as the 48 million Black people living in the U.S.

Black Americans have historically faced, and are still facing, hurdles in accessing loans and other forms of financial relief. The National Association of Real Estate Brokers is trying to change that. They also make the argument that increased Black ownership can decrease violence and limit the impact climate change has on communities of color.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we’re joined by people trying to change these statistics in Charlotte, in North Carolina, and across the country.

GUESTS:

Courtney Johnson Rose, president of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB)

Tikola McCree, president of the Charlotte Crown Chapter of National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB)

Crystal Monique Richardson, attorney at the law office of Crystal M. Richardson PLLC