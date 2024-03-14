© 2024 WFAE
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local News Roundup: Rep. Jeff Jackson votes for TikTok ban; Sports betting live in NC; Aftermath of State Superintendent primary upset; CMS Superintendent on district's future

By Wendy Herkey
Published March 14, 2024 at 4:17 PM EDT
Democrat Jeff Jackson and Republican Dan Bishop differed Wednesday on a vote to force Chinese company ByteDance to sell TikTok.
On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup….

Representative Jeff Jackson votes in favor of a proposed TikTok ban in Congress, but Dan Bishop is against it. We hear why.

Two North Carolinians are now the co-chairs of the Republican National Committee, hand-picked by former President Donald Trump.

Last week we discussed the upset in the GOP race for state Superintendent in North Carolina. So what happens next? We hear about the general election candidates and their electability.

North Carolina principals asked state lawmakers Monday to revise the state’s pay plan. We hear what representatives of the state Principals and Assistant Principals' Association said.

And, in case you haven’t heard, sports betting has gone live in North Carolina. We’ll fill you in.

 Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

GUESTS:

  • Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal
  • Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”
  • Ann Doss Helms, WFAE education reporter
  • Ben Thompson, morning and midday anchor at WCNC Charlotte and host of WCNC's "Flashpoint"
