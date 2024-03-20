© 2024 WFAE
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Looking at the art and science of one-on-one meetings

By Wendy Herkey
Published March 20, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Joelle Cardinale

If you work, your schedule is probably full of ... meetings! But are they productive? Are they well organized? Do they waste your time?

We've invited organizational psychologist Dr. Steven Rogelberg back to talk about what makes a good meeting, what makes a bad meeting and how to create a successful meeting.

We’ll also discuss his new book, "Glad We Met: the Art and Science of 1:1 Meetings," which zeroes in on how to make a one-on-one meeting productive and meaningful for both sides.

GUEST:

Steven G. Rogelberg, organizational psychologist and Chancellor's Professor at UNC Charlotte. Author of "Glad We Met: the Art and Science of 1:1 Meetings"

(original broadcast 1/11/2024)

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
