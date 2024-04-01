'Message in a Bottle,' featuring the music of Sting, arrives in Charlotte

Blumenthal Arts has been bringing some spectacular shows to Charlotte recently, but none like "Message in a Bottle."

Charlotte is one of a handful of cities on the American tour of this show by British director and choreographer Kate Prince. She uses dance to help us understand the plight and the experience of the increasing number of migrants and refugees around the world.

Using the music of Sting, and without a single spoken word, we follow a family torn from their homeland and along their perilous journey, where no decision is easy or necessarily the right one.

The result is stunning.

"Message in a Bottle" opens Tuesday in Charlotte, and we talk with its creators.

GUESTS:

