'Message in a Bottle,' featuring the music of Sting, arrives in Charlotte
Blumenthal Arts has been bringing some spectacular shows to Charlotte recently, but none like "Message in a Bottle."
Charlotte is one of a handful of cities on the American tour of this show by British director and choreographer Kate Prince. She uses dance to help us understand the plight and the experience of the increasing number of migrants and refugees around the world.
Using the music of Sting, and without a single spoken word, we follow a family torn from their homeland and along their perilous journey, where no decision is easy or necessarily the right one.
The result is stunning.
"Message in a Bottle" opens Tuesday in Charlotte, and we talk with its creators.
GUESTS:
- Kate Prince, director, writer and choreographer. She is the director/choreographer for "Message in a Bottle."
- Alex Lacamoire is a multiple Grammy, Tony, Olivier and Emmy Award winner, best known for his work on "Hamilton," "Dear Evan Hansen" and "In the Heights." He’s the music supervisor and arranger for "Message in a Bottle."
- Lukas McFarlane is a dancer and choreographer. He’s the associate choreographer and dancer in "Message in a Bottle."