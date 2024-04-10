StoryCorps' Mobile Tour comes to Charlotte

StoryCorps is coming back to Charlotte!

The Mobile tour hits the Queen City April 25-May 24, offering Charlotteans a chance to record meaningful conversations in a custom recording studio.

Those recordings will be added to the largest collection of human voices at the American Folklife Center in the Library of Congress.

We'll learn about StoryCorps' inception and mission, their 20 years of providing this service, and even hear some stories, this hour.

We'll also tell you how you can take part in the Mobile Tour's visit to the Queen City. See more here.

GUESTS:

Lea Zikmund, director of the StoryCorps Mobile Tour

Sandy Clark, CEO of StoryCorps

Franchesca Peña, StoryCorps tour manager

