Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

StoryCorps' Mobile Tour comes to Charlotte

By Wendy Herkey
Published April 10, 2024 at 10:02 AM EDT

StoryCorps is coming back to Charlotte!

The Mobile tour hits the Queen City April 25-May 24, offering Charlotteans a chance to record meaningful conversations in a custom recording studio.

Those recordings will be added to the largest collection of human voices at the American Folklife Center in the Library of Congress.

We'll learn about StoryCorps' inception and mission, their 20 years of providing this service, and even hear some stories, this hour.

We'll also tell you how you can take part in the Mobile Tour's visit to the Queen City. See more here.

GUESTS:

Lea Zikmund, director of the StoryCorps Mobile Tour

 Sandy Clark, CEO of StoryCorps

 Franchesca Peña, StoryCorps tour manager

Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
