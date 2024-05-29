A 'Bill of Obligations' for good citizenship

NOTE: This show originally aired February 13, 2023.

America is continuously facing threats — both foreign and domestic — to its democratic principles and status on the world stage. But our guest says the threats here at home may be the most critical of all.

Richard Haass, an American diplomat and policymaker who’s served under four presidents of both parties in the Pentagon, State Department and White House says it’s not China or Russia that keep him up at night. It’s us. American citizens.

He sees the increasing political divisions, the spread of misinformation and the trend toward apathy as the biggest threats to the future of our democracy.

In his new book, “The Bill of Obligations: The Ten Habits of Good Citizens,” Haass lays out a back-to-basics approach to turning around what he calls a “civics deficit.” He fills us in.

GUEST:

Dr. Richard Haass, president of the nonpartisan Council on Foreign Relations, author of “The Bill of Obligations: The Ten Habits of Good Citizens.”