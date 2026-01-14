© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

What we know about ICE as an agency

By Sarah Delia
Published January 14, 2026 at 12:05 PM EST
Protesters marched through uptown Charlotte on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 as U.S. Border Patrol agents began a citywide
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
Protesters marched through uptown Charlotte on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 as U.S. Border Patrol agents began a citywide immigration crackdown called "Operation Charlotte's Web."

Since the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis last week, people across the country have taken to the streets to protest the Trump administration's immigration and enforcement tactics. That includes right here in Charlotte.

Last week, hundreds called for accountability, both for the death of Renee Nicole Good and the presence of Border Patrol and ICE in Charlotte’s First Ward Park.

Shocked by what they’re witnessing, protesters are calling for accountability. Videos of violence are widespread on social media and television, creating a sense of fear and uncertainty.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we look at who these ICE agents are, how they are recruited and what they legally can and cannot do. We also discuss your rights when it comes to interacting with ICE and how to hold law enforcement accountable.

GUESTS:
Julian Berger, WFAE race and equity reporter
Eisha Jain, Henry P. Brandis Distinguished Professor of Law at the University of North Carolina School of Law
Nick Miroff, staff writer at The Atlantic who covers immigration, the Department of Homeland Security, and the U.S.-Mexico border

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
See stories by Sarah Delia