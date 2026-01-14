What we know about ICE as an agency

Since the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis last week, people across the country have taken to the streets to protest the Trump administration's immigration and enforcement tactics. That includes right here in Charlotte.

Last week, hundreds called for accountability, both for the death of Renee Nicole Good and the presence of Border Patrol and ICE in Charlotte’s First Ward Park.

Shocked by what they’re witnessing, protesters are calling for accountability. Videos of violence are widespread on social media and television, creating a sense of fear and uncertainty.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we look at who these ICE agents are, how they are recruited and what they legally can and cannot do. We also discuss your rights when it comes to interacting with ICE and how to hold law enforcement accountable.