As the U.S. military takes a more aggressive stance internationally, a look at how NC’s military and economy responds

In early January, the U.S. conducted a "large-scale strike" against Venezuela and captured their president. President Trump then warned Cuba to make a deal “ BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE ” and that the U.S. “ needs ” Greenland.

Economically, the military and defense industries are a boon for North Carolina, contributing $66 billion to the state, according to the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. That figure is due in part to the number of military bases based in the state. Near Fayetteville, Fort Bragg houses 10% of the entire U.S. Army and is one of the biggest military sites in the world.

The Charlotte area also benefits from the military sector. UNC Charlotte recently opened the National Defense & Intelligence Innovation Institute, an organization that plans to advance defense innovation and national security research in support of the U.S. military, according to a press release .

Meanwhile, President Trump has proposed a massive hike in military spending to $1.5 trillion for 2027 as he threatens to send the military to Minneapolis and, some experts say, may be pushing NATO to the brink. We sit down with experts from UNC Charlotte and a national security correspondent to gauge what this means for North Carolina and the world.

GUESTS

Greg Myre, national security correspondent for NPR

Mesbah Uddin, professor of mechanical engineering and engineering science and executive director of National Defense & Intelligence Innovation Institute at UNC Charlotte

Mark Wilson, professor of history and military-industrial complex researcher at UNC Charlotte