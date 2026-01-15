Local News Roundup: Mecklenburg County braces for measles as health director resigns; CMPD releases 2025 crime statistics; Gov. Stein visits local high school

The petition to remove Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden had its first court hearing Thursday. Five Mecklenburg County residents, including a former deputy chief, said McFadden has mismanaged the jail and retaliated against staff members who questioned him.

Meanwhile, CMPD released their 2025 crime statistics.

The Charlotte City Council gave an initial boost of $4.3 million in startup funds to the newly established Metropolitan Public Transportation Authority. The council also approved entering into lease agreements for the first four retail tenants of Eastland Yards, where the former Eastland Mall site is undergoing a transformation.

Measles virus was detected in Mecklenburg County wastewater as the region braces for its first case. The outbreak continues in South Carolina , with now over 430 reported cases. There’s been no confirmed case yet in Mecklenburg County, and the health department is offering same-day vaccines.

The Carolina Panthers’ season ended with losing in their first playoff appearance since 2017, but it did spark the $800 million, five-year facelift coming to Bank of America Stadium, bringing new technology, seating and more.

And Buddhist monks pass through Charlotte on their 2,300-mile walk for peace.

Our roundtable of reporters dives into those stories and more on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”

Ely Portillo, executive editor at WFAE News

Erik Spanberg, managing editor at the Charlotte Business Journal