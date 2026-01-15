© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local News Roundup: Mecklenburg County braces for measles as health director resigns; CMPD releases 2025 crime statistics; Gov. Stein visits local high school

By Chris Jones
Published January 15, 2026 at 2:28 PM EST
The child’s cheek shows the characteristic rash associated with measles.
Center for Disease Control
The child’s cheek shows the characteristic rash associated with measles.

The petition to remove Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden had its first court hearing Thursday. Five Mecklenburg County residents, including a former deputy chief, said McFadden has mismanaged the jail and retaliated against staff members who questioned him.

Meanwhile, CMPD released their 2025 crime statistics.

The Charlotte City Council gave an initial boost of $4.3 million in startup funds to the newly established Metropolitan Public Transportation Authority. The council also approved entering into lease agreements for the first four retail tenants of Eastland Yards, where the former Eastland Mall site is undergoing a transformation.

Measles virus was detected in Mecklenburg County wastewater as the region braces for its first case. The outbreak continues in South Carolina, with now over 430 reported cases. There’s been no confirmed case yet in Mecklenburg County, and the health department is offering same-day vaccines.

The Carolina Panthers’ season ended with losing in their first playoff appearance since 2017, but it did spark the $800 million, five-year facelift coming to Bank of America Stadium, bringing new technology, seating and more.

And Buddhist monks pass through Charlotte on their 2,300-mile walk for peace.

Our roundtable of reporters dives into those stories and more on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:
Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter
Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”
Ely Portillo, executive editor at WFAE News
Erik Spanberg, managing editor at the Charlotte Business Journal

Tags
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins MeaslesGarry McFaddenCrime StatisticsJosh SteinCMS BoardCity CouncilEastland Mall Redevelopment
Stay Connected
Chris Jones
A self-proclaimed Public Radio Nerd, Chris Jones began working as a Weekend Host here at WFAE in 2021.
See stories by Chris Jones