© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
8801 J.M. Keynes Dr. Ste. 91
Charlotte NC 28262
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

A look at rent-to-own and other alternative home buying options

By Gabe Altieri
Published May 31, 2024 at 2:36 PM EDT
Erin Keever
/
WFAE

NOTE: This program originally aired February 6, 2024

The housing market is difficult for first-time homebuyers. Home prices, interest rates and older homeowners deciding not to downsize are just some of the reasons many younger people are unable to buy.

Some are looking at alternatives to more traditional homebuying, such as the rent-to-own model, which was It popular in the 1990s, but dropped off a decade later when loans became easier to obtain.

Back then, it was mostly small operators offering rent-to-own as an option. However, Wall Street has gotten more involved over the last decade.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we discuss the pluses and minuses of rent-to-own homes, other alternatives to traditional homebuying and the current real estate landscape.

GUESTS:

Chantal Allam, covers real estate for The Raleigh News & Observer and The Durham Herald-Sun
Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri