Politics Monday: Previewing the Republican National Convention

The 2024 Republican National Convention will kickoff in Milwaukee on Monday.

For the third straight election cycle, Donald Trump is set to take the GOP nomination. This time, though, there will be a new vice presidential nominee. Trump has signaled to a number of potential candidates for the job, including South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott. What would Scott bring to the position? And how does he compare to other candidates?

Elsewhere, the party platform is out. It carries on with Trump’s populist message about what he calls "the forgotten men and women in America," which has appealed in the past to his largely white base. That includes hardline immigration policies and a focus on manufacturing jobs. Notably, the platform only had one mention of abortion. It states the party is against late-term abortion.

Milwaukee is hosting the RNC as our nation continues to be divided politically. What is the city doing to keep people safe? How significant is it for Republicans to be holding the convention in a swing state like Wisconsin?

GUESTS:

Scott Huffmon, director of the Center for Public Opinion & Policy Research and professor of political science at Winthrop University

Shawn Johnson, state capitol reporter at Wisconsin Public Radio

Jacob Neiheisel, associate professor of political science at the University at Buffalo