Back to the Future creator Bob Gale discusses 'Back to the Future: The Musical'

"Back to the Future" was a major hit when the film was released in the mid-1980s, largely due to the performances of Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd.

But what happens when you bring this tale of time travel and existential crisis to the stage without those actors? What happens if the story is suddenly a musical?

The answer is — another hit.

Mike Collins talks to screenwriter and co-creator Bob Gale about "Back to the Future." They get behind the scenes on the original idea behind "Back to the Future," inside the making of the movies and Michael J. Fox's involvement, discuss the franchise that has been going strong since 1985, the making of the musical, the technical difficulty of bringing a DeLorean to life on stage, and more.

