Local News Roundup: RFK Jr. will be on the NC ballot; Stein outpaces Robinson in political contributions; change in Checkers ownership

The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted Tuesday to allow one third-party presidential candidate on the November ballot, but denied another. Pending any court challenges, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will appear on the ballot, but Cornel West will not.

Attorney General Josh Stein has raised more than double the contributions made to his Republican opponent, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, in the latest campaign finance reports.

Democrat Nicole Sidman’s campaign is vastly outraising that of her controversial Republican opponent, Rep. Tricia Cotham, in their high-profile N.C. House race.

The RNC has come and gone. We take a look at what North Carolina politicians had to say at the convention and in the aftermath of the attack on former President Donald Trump.

Plus, a change in ownership for the Charlotte Checkers. And the heat persists–how much longer until there’s a break in the weather?

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:

Steve Harrison, WFAE’s political reporter

Nick Ochsner, WBTV’s executive producer for investigations & chief investigative reporter

Alexandria Sands, reporter with Axios Charlotte

Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal