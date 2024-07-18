© 2024 WFAE

Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local News Roundup: RFK Jr. will be on the NC ballot; Stein outpaces Robinson in political contributions; change in Checkers ownership

By Sarah Delia
Published July 18, 2024 at 12:54 PM EDT
2024 Republican National Convention
Yeny Garcia for Voice of America
/
Wikimedia Commons
2024 Republican National Convention

The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted Tuesday to allow one third-party presidential candidate on the November ballot, but denied another. Pending any court challenges, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will appear on the ballot, but Cornel West will not.

Attorney General Josh Stein has raised more than double the contributions made to his Republican opponent, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, in the latest campaign finance reports.

Democrat Nicole Sidman’s campaign is vastly outraising that of her controversial Republican opponent, Rep. Tricia Cotham, in their high-profile N.C. House race.

The RNC has come and gone. We take a look at what North Carolina politicians had to say at the convention and in the aftermath of the attack on former President Donald Trump.

Plus, a change in ownership for the Charlotte Checkers. And the heat persists–how much longer until there’s a break in the weather?

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:

Steve Harrison, WFAE’s political reporter
Nick Ochsner, WBTV’s executive producer for investigations & chief investigative reporter 
Alexandria Sands, reporter with Axios Charlotte
Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal

Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
