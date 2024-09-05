Local News Roundup: Red Line and Eastland Yards updates; Trump visits Charlotte; Duke's Mayo Classic is back

Charlotte takes the next steps on the Red Line and on Eastland Yards. What’s next for both of these projects? How are the council’s decisions going over with stakeholders?

Former President Donald Trump is in Charlotte this week, as another poll shows he is neck-and-neck with Vice President Kamala Harris entering the final couple of months of the race.

Mecklenburg County plans to hire a recruiting firm to find a new county manager. Dena Diorio, the current county manager, plans to retire next July.

And, the Duke’s Mayo Classic returns on Saturday with No. 24 NC State taking on No. 14 Tennessee at Bank of America Stadium.

These stories — and more — on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

GUESTS:

Ely Portillo, executive editor at WFAE News

Mary Ramsey, local government accountability reporter for the Charlotte Observer

Erik Spanberg, managing editor at the Charlotte Business Journal

Ben Thompson, morning and midday anchor at WCNC Charlotte and host of WCNC's "Flashpoint"