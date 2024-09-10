© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Mayor Lyles reflects on the life, legacy of Rep. Kelly Alexander, transit, Eastland Yards and more

By Sarah Delia
Published September 10, 2024 at 12:35 PM EDT

On the next Charlotte Talks, an edition of Mike and the Mayor. Summer break is over, school is back in session, and Mayor Vi Lyles joins us to discuss the latest news from the city. We’ll dig into the latest on the Red Line and the future of transportation in our region. We’ll also discuss additional public funding for the of the former Eastland Mall site. Mayor Lyles will reflect on the life and legacy of North Carolina Rep. Kelly Alexander, a Charlotte lawmaker and former state NAACP president who died at the age of 75 last Friday. Plus, we’ll ask the mayor for her thoughts on the upcoming presidential election and the role North Carolina is playing in it.

GUEST:

Vi Lyles, Mayor of Charlotte

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
See stories by Sarah Delia