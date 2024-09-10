Mayor Lyles reflects on the life, legacy of Rep. Kelly Alexander, transit, Eastland Yards and more

On the next Charlotte Talks, an edition of Mike and the Mayor. Summer break is over, school is back in session, and Mayor Vi Lyles joins us to discuss the latest news from the city. We’ll dig into the latest on the Red Line and the future of transportation in our region. We’ll also discuss additional public funding for the of the former Eastland Mall site. Mayor Lyles will reflect on the life and legacy of North Carolina Rep. Kelly Alexander, a Charlotte lawmaker and former state NAACP president who died at the age of 75 last Friday. Plus, we’ll ask the mayor for her thoughts on the upcoming presidential election and the role North Carolina is playing in it.

GUEST:

Vi Lyles, Mayor of Charlotte