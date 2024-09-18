Grab your ruby slippers, the land of Oz is coming to Charlotte for a four-day festival

Ever wish you had a pair of ruby slippers you could click and be transported to the land of Oz? Well, next week, you’re in luck.

UNC Charlotte, along with several community partners, is bringing the world of "The Wizard of Oz" to life in Charlotte.

CharlOz is a four-day literacy/arts festival with a variety of ways to interact and explore Oz, the vast majority of which are free and accessible through Charlotte’s light-rail system. The festival will run from the evening of Sept. 26 through the evening of Sept. 29.

Some of the highlights include a presentation by Gregory Maguire, the author of "Wicked," as well as a talk by Gita Dorothy Morena — L. Frank Baum’s great-granddaughter.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we’re off to see the wizard. We’ll be joined by the director of the festival, supporting staff and others.

GUESTS: