Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Grab your ruby slippers, the land of Oz is coming to Charlotte for a four-day festival

By Sarah Delia
Published September 18, 2024 at 12:29 PM EDT
CharlOz will be held in Charlotte from September 26th-29th.
Illustrated by Ryan Miller, Atkins Library
CharlOz will be held in Charlotte from Sept. 26 through Sept. 29.

Ever wish you had a pair of ruby slippers you could click and be transported to the land of Oz? Well, next week, you’re in luck.

UNC Charlotte, along with several community partners, is bringing the world of "The Wizard of Oz" to life in Charlotte.

CharlOz is a four-day literacy/arts festival with a variety of ways to interact and explore Oz, the vast majority of which are free and accessible through Charlotte’s light-rail system. The festival will run from the evening of Sept. 26 through the evening of Sept. 29.

Some of the highlights include a presentation by Gregory Maguire, the author of "Wicked," as well as a talk by Gita Dorothy Morena — L. Frank Baum’s great-granddaughter.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we’re off to see the wizard. We’ll be joined by the director of the festival, supporting staff and others.

GUESTS:

Janaka Lewis, associate dean and professor of English at UNC Charlotte
Gregory Maguire, author of "Wicked"
Dina Schiff Massachi, project director of CharlOz, has written and presented numerous academic essays on Baum’s Oz and its various adaptations; UNC Charlotte lecturer.
Gita Dorothy Morena, great-granddaughter of L. Frank Baum and author of the book "The Wisdom of Oz"

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
