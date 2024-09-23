© 2024 WFAE

Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Remembering the Eastern Air crash, 50 years later

By Jesse Steinmetz
Published September 23, 2024 at 12:04 PM EDT
Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Fifty years ago, 82 people boarded Eastern Air Lines Flight 212. The plane took off from Charleston, S.C., in what was supposed to be a quick jaunt to Charlotte.

On the descent toward the Queen City, the plane crashed into a clearing located miles from the intended landing zone. In all, 72 people were killed.

Today, there are no flags, markers or memorial to acknowledge the disaster — there’s hardly any collective memory at all.

A new series from the Charlotte Observer is trying to change that. "9/11/74" details the Eastern Air Lines Flight 212 crash in Charlotte and its aftermath — including historical photographs, unreported transcribed interviews days after the disaster, and conversations with the last three living survivors.

We discuss the series with the co-authors and a survivor of the tragedy.

GUESTS:

Richard Arnold, survivor of the 9/11/1974 Eastern Air Lines Flight 212
Scott Fowler, reporter at The Charlotte Observer and co-author of the series, “9/11/74”
Théoden Janes, reporter at The Charlotte Observer and co-author of the series, “9/11/74”

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
