Space Explorers: The Infinite, Faulty Towers: The Dining Experience, and the new Blume Studios

Blume Studios. It’s the latest venture from Blumenthal Arts.

As part of Charlotte’s “Iron District,” Blumenthal says it “aims to continue the illustrious legacy of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry, which was home to talented and hardworking craftsmen on the same site for over a century.” They’re starting with two experiences this fall.

The first is "Space Explorers: The Infinite." The virtual reality experience allows more than 100 users to simultaneously go into space, including a visit to the International Space Station.

Back on Earth, Blume is offering an experience of another kind. Faulty Towers: The Dining Experience is a tribute to the British sitcom of a similar name. This immersive dinner experience includes a '70s style three-course meal and interactions with cast members.

We learn more about both productions as well as the long-term goals for Blume Studios, next time on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Tom Gabbard, president and CEO of Blumenthal Arts

Part 1 - Space Explorers: The Infinite

Eric Albert, CEO of PHI and co-CEO, Infinity Experiences

Félix Lejeunesse, co-founder of Felix & Paul Studios and Chief Creative Officer of "Space Explorers: THE INFINITE"

Part 2 - Faulty Towers - The Dining Experience

Leigh Kelly, Manuel

Benedict Holme, Basil

Karina Garnett, Sybil

NOTE: Blumenthal Arts is a WFAE underwriter