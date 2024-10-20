© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Politics Monday: Debunking misinformation and a closer look at Mecklenburg voter turnout

By Jesse Steinmetz,
Sarah Delia
Published October 21, 2024 at 9:00 AM EDT
Voting sign in English and Spanish.
Wikimedia Commons
Voting sign in English and Spanish.

Weeks after Helene brought catastrophic flooding to parts of western North Carolina, recovery efforts continue. Water service is slowly returning to cities including Asheville, but thousands remain without internet, cable or cell service in the region.

With the November election mere weeks away, misinformation has spread amid the wreckage from the storm.

This Politics Monday on Charlotte Talks, with guest host Ely Portillo, we begin by debunking false claims about the elections in North Carolina with Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Part of the progress the State Board of Elections cites are the 76 early voting sites that are open in western North Carolina counties that were listed in the federal disaster declaration, despite the destruction to the region. Before the storm, 80 sites were planned to be open, Brinson Bell stated on Oct. 15.

Then, we consider the outsized power voter turnout will have in Mecklenburg County. A concerted effort from the Mecklenburg County Democratic Party is already making waves — they have raised more than $2 million this year, a major increase from 2020, when they raised just $152,000.

We consider the get-out-the-vote efforts from North Carolina’s mountains to the coast as misinformation swirls and a major presidential election looms — the results of which could be decided by voter turnout efforts in Charlotte.

GUESTS:

Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections
Steve Harrison, politics reporter for WFAE
Daniel Hopkins, Julie and Martin Franklin Presidential Professor of political science at the University of Pennsylvania
Drew Kromer, chair of the Mecklenburg Democratic Party
Jeff Blum, Democratic Party organizer and fundraiser

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Jesse Steinmetz
Jesse Steinmetz is Senior Producer, Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins. Have an idea for the show? Email him at <a href="mailto:jsteinmetz@wfae.org">jsteinmetz@wfae.org</a>.
See stories by Jesse Steinmetz
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
See stories by Sarah Delia