Local News Roundup: Accusations against Sheriff McFadden; CMPD settles a lawsuit with family of man killed; CMS dives into the next phase of student assignments

A former employee is adding to accusations that Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden has created a negative work environment. This comes after a former chief deputy made similar accusations of McFadden, including alleging he made racist insults. It also comes after the sheriff gave a speech to recruits in which he said he will watch the star “dim” from their eyes and be blamed for it.

The city of Charlotte settled a lawsuit with the family of a man who was shot and killed by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer in 2017. Ruben Galindo called 911 through a Spanish-speaking interpreter and told the dispatcher he had a gun with no bullets and wanted officers’ help. When officers arrived, they ordered the gun to be put down and, when he didn’t, Officer David Guerra shot Galindo. Galindo’s family sued, citing mental health challenges and a language barrier.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has begun the second phase of its comprehensive review of student assignment. The meeting this week included parsing through data before its next meeting in December when it will hear a report on the district’s demographics and school capacity. The goal is to wrap up the whole process by March.

And despite having their season come to an end on Saturday, Charlotte FC received some good news this week. Kristijan Kahlina was named MLS Goalkeeper of the Year.

Those stories and more on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:

Nick Ochsner, WBTV chief investigative reporter

Hunter Sáenz, WSOC-TV reporter

Erik Spanberg, managing editor at the Charlotte Business Journal

Lisa Worf, senior editor for news and features at WFAE