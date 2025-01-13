© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

The viruses that are currently spreading and the vaccines that can help

By Sarah Delia
Published January 14, 2025 at 9:00 AM EST
NIAID
/
Flickr https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/

It’s the time of year again. Viruses are spreading as people gather in close quarters and stay indoors more.

RSV, flu, COVID, and other viruses are spreading throughout North Carolina this winter. And when one person gets sick, it can have a domino effect. Parents miss work staying home with sick kids. Those kids miss school. The immunocompromised and the elderly need to be extra cautious of illness, which can lead to feelings of isolation.

Washing hands, staying home from work when sick, and getting vaccinated can all help curb the spread of these illnesses. Vaccines are a scientifically proven method of slowing and decreasing the spread of viruses and helping to create herd immunity.

But vaccine hesitancy can make people think twice about getting a shot — and experts in the medical community say we are now feeling the impact of that. Mecklenburg County has seen a rise in pneumonia cases. This past September, a Mecklenburg County child with measles was the first confirmed case reported in North Carolina since 2018. Whooping cough has also recently spiked in North Carolina. And over the past decade, overall vaccination coverage for kindergarteners has been dropping nationally.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we take a look at the viruses currently impacting our area, the science and data behind vaccines, how vaccines are researched and created, and why some people are still hesitant to get them. We also look at what impact the next Trump administration could have on vaccines and health policies.

GUESTS:
Dr. Bonnie Coyle, medical director of Mecklenburg County
Rose Hoban, founder and editor at North Carolina Health News
Dave Wessner, professor of biology at Davidson College

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
See stories by Sarah Delia