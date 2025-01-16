© 2025 WFAE

Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local News Roundup: Charlotte discusses safety, transit, and more; Duke's CEO steps down; Respiratory viruses impact hospitals guidelines

By Gabe Altieri
Published January 17, 2025 at 9:00 AM EST
CMPD chief Johnny Jennings addresses City Council Monday.
City of Charlotte
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings spoke to city council about the use of civilian investigators in low-risk accidents, officer’s use of force, and a new team that pairs mental health professionals with officers. The discussion also comes as homicides in the city reached their highest point in years. Some council members pushed Jennings on whether he was doing enough about that issue. We discuss that plus the future of transit in the city.

The chair and CEO of Duke Energy plans to retire this spring. Lynn Good will also step down from her board position at the Charlotte-based company. She’s been at the job for 11 years. According to Axios Charlotte, she is the only female CEO among Charlotte’s top 10 highest-paid executives.

Illnesses like the flu, RSV, and COVID-19 are causing several North Carolina health systems to restrict visitor access. Iredell Memorial Hospital is the latest facility, limiting access for children under 14. It joins some in the Atrium, Novant, CaroMont, and Cone systems, which are no longer allowing visitors under 12.

According to the North Carolina Respiratory Virus Summary Dashboard, hospial admissions related to viruses like the flu were under 1,000 at the end of November but have shot up over 2,000 to start the new year.

And Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander is remembered in a memorial service. Alexander died in late December at the age of 73. She had stepped back from her duties as mayor in October due to a cancer diagnosis.

Those stories and more on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

GUESTS:
Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter
Ryan Pitkin, co-founder and editor of Queen City Nerve
Mary Ramsey, local government accountability reporter for the Charlotte Observer
Zachary Turner, WFAE climate reporter

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is the Executive Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
