Sobriety efforts in the food service industry, the surgeon general’s warning on alcohol consumption, plus a local effort to see food as medicine

Food as medicine–it’s a concept HopeWay–a local behavioral health and mental health treatment facility in Charlotte is embracing. The treatment center recently announced a new partnership with Charlotte Chef Sam Diminich who jumped at the opportunity to feed those working through mental health and addiction treatment. Diminich, the owner of Your Farms, Your Table knows first hand these struggles.

So do many in the food service industry. It’s an industry that is powered by high-stress, fast-paced environments, late hours, and unconventional sleep schedules. It’s easy to see how people in the industry can be susceptible to alcohol and drugs.

According to a study by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the food service and hospitality industry has the highest rates of substance use disorders and third-highest rates of heavy alcohol use in all employment sectors.

Earlier this month, the surgeon general put out a new warning about the cancer risk linked to alcohol consumption—which contributes to about 100,000 cancer cases per year. This new warning has many wondering—how safe is it to drink alcohol, even in moderation?

On the next Charlotte Talks, we discuss the concept of food as medicine, sobriety efforts in the food service industry, and the latest on the surgeon general’s warning on alcohol consumption.