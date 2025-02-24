© 2025 WFAE

Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

A conversation with Mark Jerrell, chair of the Mecklenburg County Commission

By Sarah Delia
Published February 24, 2025 at 1:50 PM EST
Mark Jerrell serves as chair of the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners and represents District 4, which comprises the eastern part of Mecklenburg County. He was first elected as commissioner in 2018.
Mecklenburg County
Mark Jerrell was first elected to the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners in 2018. He represents District 4 which is made of the eastern part of Mecklenburg County. In December his fellow commissioners unanimously named him chairman.

He succeeds former Chairman George Dunlap, who led the board for six years. Dunlap announced last year he would not seek another term as leader of the board.

With Jerrell at the helm of leadership, we asked him to join us for a conversation on his goals for the commission and the challenges it faces.

Jerrell said his areas of focus as board chair will include improving equity and affordability and to make sure that resources are accessible for the county’s vulnerable residents. We’ll ask him about how he plans to achieve that — as well as his thoughts on the Brooklyn Village Project, the county budget, taxes, transit and how he will approach this new leadership role — on the next Charlotte Talks

GUEST:
Mark Jerrell, chair of the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners, represents District 4, which comprises the eastern part of Mecklenburg County.

Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
