A conversation with Mark Jerrell, chair of the Mecklenburg County Commission

Mark Jerrell was first elected to the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners in 2018. He represents District 4 which is made of the eastern part of Mecklenburg County. In December his fellow commissioners unanimously named him chairman.

He succeeds former Chairman George Dunlap, who led the board for six years. Dunlap announced last year he would not seek another term as leader of the board.

With Jerrell at the helm of leadership, we asked him to join us for a conversation on his goals for the commission and the challenges it faces.

Jerrell said his areas of focus as board chair will include improving equity and affordability and to make sure that resources are accessible for the county’s vulnerable residents. We’ll ask him about how he plans to achieve that — as well as his thoughts on the Brooklyn Village Project, the county budget, taxes, transit and how he will approach this new leadership role — on the next Charlotte Talks