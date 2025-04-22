What you need to know about the implementation of the Real ID

After decades of delays, the federal government says it will finally begin enforcing the national Real ID law starting May 7. This impacts frequent flyers and drivers.

The federal government has set and delayed other deadlines for Real ID enforcement after realizing that not enough Americans would be ready to obtain one. Now the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has said it plans to begin "phased enforcement" on May 7.

Are the millions of daily U.S. airline passengers — as well as the TSA officials who screen them — ready for this change?

On the next Charlotte Talks — with the Real ID deadline just weeks away — we answer your questions and talk more about what will happen next.

GUESTS:

Marty R. Homan, DMV communications manager

Greg Hawko, TSA’s federal security director for Charlotte Douglas

Richard Stradling, transportation reporter, News & Observer