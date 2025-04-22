© 2025 WFAE

Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

What you need to know about the implementation of the Real ID

By Sarah Delia
Published April 22, 2025 at 11:29 AM EDT
Beginning May 7, 2025, federal agencies will enforce the Real ID Act, which requires a Real ID, U.S. passport or another federally approved identification to board commercial flights and enter secure federal buildings.
North Carolina DMV
Beginning May 7, 2025, federal agencies will enforce the Real ID Act, which requires a Real ID, U.S. passport or another federally approved identification to board commercial flights and enter secure federal buildings.

After decades of delays, the federal government says it will finally begin enforcing the national Real ID law starting May 7. This impacts frequent flyers and drivers.

The federal government has set and delayed other deadlines for Real ID enforcement after realizing that not enough Americans would be ready to obtain one. Now the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has said it plans to begin "phased enforcement" on May 7.

Are the millions of daily U.S. airline passengers — as well as the TSA officials who screen them — ready for this change?

On the next Charlotte Talks — with the Real ID deadline just weeks away — we answer your questions and talk more about what will happen next.

GUESTS:

Marty R. Homan, DMV communications manager
Greg Hawko, TSA’s federal security director for Charlotte Douglas
Richard Stradling, transportation reporter, News & Observer

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
