Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

A look at Trump's first 100 days in office during his second term and the impact on North Carolinians

By Gabe Altieri
Published April 28, 2025 at 11:10 AM EDT
Donald Trump told his supporters to prepare for "the final battle" in 2024.
Steve Harrison
/
WFAE
President Donald Trump.

The first 100 days have been a landmark for presidential administrations since Franklin Roosevelt took office in 1933 and began to roll out programs related to the New Deal.

Trump has used the first 100 days of his second stint in the White House to make good on many of his promises. He’s deported migrants, slashed government agencies and taken aim at diversity initiatives. This has had ripple effects across the country and in North Carolina. Cuts related to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and otherwise are being felt by researchers and government agencies in the Charlotte area.

Public opinion in North Carolina on Trump’s efforts thus far have mostly fallen along partisan lines, according to a Catawba College poll released in late March. Republicans are generally supportive, Democrats are generally against, and independents are more mixed.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we dive into Trump’s first 100 days, the impact it's having on Charlotte, how North Carolinians are responding, and how North Carolina lawmakers are responding to his policies.

GUESTS:
Michael Bitzer, professor of politics and history and politics department chair at Catawba College
Reuben Jones, Washington reporter, covering North Carolina and national politics, Spectrum News Washington
Mary Ramsey, local government accountability reporter for the Charlotte Observer

Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is the Executive Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
