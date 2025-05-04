Meeting the needs: Domestic violence prevention and intervention

Note: This episode contains discussion of domestic violence, including intimate partner abuse and homicide. Some contents may be disturbing or triggering for listeners.

Recent data reveals a troubling trend in North Carolina: On average, about every four days , there was a domestic-violence–related homicide in 2024.

Data from the North Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCCADV) shows that domestic violence homicides have increased nearly 70% since 2018.

Domestic violence affects all communities and demographics. The trend has prompted renewed focus not just on victims, but also on understanding what drives offenders to commit violence.

Beyond the headlines, we speak with Molly McCambridge, director of prevention and abuse intervention at NCCADV , about the root causes of abuse, challenges to intervention and how we can prevent violence before it starts. Since 2018, supportive federal funds in North Carolina have dropped by 76% — from $103 million to just $24.6 million in 2024.

We’ll also hear from Bea Cote', founder and executive director of Impact+ Abuse Prevention Services, about confronting abusive behavior, the possibilities and limits of rehabilitation, and why focusing on offenders is key to long-term prevention. Cote' works directly with offenders. One slogan used by the agency is “only abusers can stop abuse.”

What leads someone to abuse — or even kill — a loved one? Can we recognize the warning signs before violence occurs? And what happens when we intervene with the people who cause harm?

GUESTS

Bea Cote’, founder and executive director of Impact+ Abuse Prevention Services

Molly McCambridge, director of prevention and abuse intervention at North Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence

Hunter Sáenz, reporter at WSOC-TV

If you are or someone you know is in a domestic violence situation, there is help available. The 24-hour domestic violence crisis hotline is 980-771-HOPE (Greater Charlotte Hopeline). Or, to get help for abusers, visit website: nccadv.org/get-help/ There you can find a list of Domestic Violence Intervention Programs in NC, also known as abuser treatment classes or batterer intervention programs.