Historian Tom Hanchett tackles affordable housing in Charlotte in new book

Housing has been a challenge for Charlotte for years as the city has struggled to balance growth and affordability.

In his new book “Affordable Housing in Charlotte: What One City's History Tells Us about America's Pressing Problem,” historian Tom Hanchett explores the history of housing in Charlotte. Hanchett examines how housing policies at all levels of government have trickled down to the local level to impact the shape of the city.

Hanchett believes shining a light on how policies have played out in the past can help provide answers to some of the affordable housing issues facing the Queen City.

On the next Charlotte Talks, Hanchett joins guest host Ely Portillo to discuss his book, the history of housing policy in Charlotte, and what the future of housing in the Queen City might look like.

GUEST:

Tom Hanchett, author of “Affordable Housing in Charlotte: What One City's History Tells Us about America's Pressing Problem”