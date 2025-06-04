Coach Dawn Staley reveals personal parts of herself in new book

A three-time Olympic gold medalist and five-time WNBA All-Star, Dawn Staley has shattered expectations at every level of the game.

Black Privilege Publishing

"Uncommon Favor: Basketball, North Philly, My Mother, and the Life Lessons I Learned from All Three" reveals parts of herself she has never shared with the world. Staley recounts her Philadelphia roots, her rise to fame playing college basketball, her iconic run through the WNBA and winning multiple gold medals as a player and then as a coach for Team USA.

Now, Staley continues her coaching career as the architect of the South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball team, where her team has won three NCAA women's basketball national championships.

Defying the odds has become her trademark — first as a player and now as a coach.

“I am a living, breathing example of all who came before me," Staley states. "And in their honor, and in honor of my faith and the grace shown to me, I will continue to serve.”

We spend some time with Staley to talk about her new book and more. We also speak to Michael Sauls, of The State Newspaper, and Miller Yoho, of the Charlotte Sports Foundation, to further discuss Staley’s impact on the Carolinas and the growth of women’s basketball.

GUESTS:

Part 1:

Dawn Staley; author and head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team (University of South Carolina)

Part 2:

Michael Sauls; sports reporter at The State Newspaper

Miller Yoho; director of communications and marketing at Charlotte Sports Foundation