Free speech in the crosshairs: media power, government influence and public backlash

Free speech in the United States is at the center of controversy. High profile incidents like public reaction to Charlie Kirk’s assassination and Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension to policing speech on social media platforms and in the workplace have begged the question — where is the line drawn?

In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, many have found themselves jobless, on leave or under investigation for social media posts criticizing Kirk or “celebrating” his death. At one point, while hosting an episode of the "Charlie Kirk Show," Vice President JD Vance encouraged listeners to “call them out, and hell, call their employer.”

Last Wednesday, responding to comments Jimmy Kimmel made on his late-night comedy show, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr issued a threat against ABC and Disney suggesting the FCC could take action . "Look, we can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to change conduct, to take action, frankly, on Kimmel, or, you know, there's going to be additional work for the FCC ahead" he said, appearing on “The Benny Johnson Show.”

Both incidents sparked a firestorm over how free speech is policed and at whose hands — the private sector or the government. As media conglomerates continue to consolidate , with 40% of all local TV news stations owned by just three of the largest conglomerates and with those three groups operating in more than 80% of U.S. media markets, we ask how this affects who gets a platform and the power corporations have over what is said.

We explore how these issues play out in culture, politics and ultimately — the law. We’ll discuss the constitutional protections of speech, the role of the FCC and political leaders, the influence of mass media giants and a culture where people report others’ speech to employers and platforms.

GUESTS:

Donald Bryson, chief executive officer of the John Locke Foundation and publisher of Carolina Journal

Will Creeley, legal director of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE)

Adam Serwer, staff writer at The Atlantic