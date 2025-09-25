Local News Roundup: 'Iryna's Law' moves through Raleigh; Vance visits Concord; WNC marks one year since Helene

A month after her death on the Charlotte light rail, a vigil was held for Iryna Zarutska. We hear from her friends and organizers at the event.

At the same time, lawmakers in Raleigh pushed through “Iryna’s Law” this week. The bill now goes to Gov. Josh Stein’s desk. Included in the measure is a provision that would bring back the death penalty in North Carolina. It’s been paused since 2006. According to the bill, lethal injection would be the state’s preferred method of execution, but it could also use a method that’s already in use in another state, such as electrocution, firing squad or suffocation through nitrogen gas.

Elsewhere, Vice President JD Vance visited Concord. He touted the administration's recent tax cuts, especially the elimination of tax on tips. He also criticized local leaders for being soft on crime while saying the administration supports state and local law enforcement.

And it’s the first anniversary of Hurricane Helene. We remember the storm and its aftermath. This comes as Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announces nearly $48 million in funding that has been approved for Helene relief. This comes after several government officials had criticized Noem’s office, saying Helene reimbursements were being slowed.

GUESTS:

Ryan Pitkin, co- founder and editor of Queen City Nerve

Ely Portillo, senior editor at WFAE News

Mary Ramsey, local government accountability reporter for the Charlotte Observer

Zachary Turner, WFAE climate reporter