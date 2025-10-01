© 2025 WFAE

Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

It's fall, y'all: How your garden can keep growing, even in cooler months.

By Sarah Delia
Published October 1, 2025 at 12:49 PM EDT
Is your garden ready for the fall?
Pexels
Is your garden ready for the fall?

Temperatures may be about to drop, but that doesn’t mean your garden is ready to hibernate. In North Carolina, there are plenty of veggies to choose from that thrive in the fall. There are also endless possibilities when it comes to options for indoor plants. And there are even ways to support the ecosystems of bugs, insects and birds as we head into colder months.

Some gardening experts argue that fall is the best season to garden. As temperatures typically cool and rain may increase, planting trees and shrubs during this time can help establish a strong root system before the freeze comes.

It’s also a great time to plan for the warmer months, organize your gardening materials and utilize greenhouses to prep for spring.

We’ve assembled a panel of gardening experts to tackle all these questions, so make sure to write us throughout the show at charlottetalks@wfae.org with “gardening” in the subject line.

GUESTS:
Erin Hostetler, local gardener and owner of The Patio Farmer
Cherie Jzar, local gardener, farmer, and owner of Deep Roots CPS Farm
Mary Roberts, owner of Windcrest Farms in Monroe

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins Gardening
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.
