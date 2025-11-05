'Science Under Siege' warns of the dangers of the anti-science movement

We speak with Dr. Michael Mann, one of the coauthors of the new book 'Science Under Siege.' Together with Dr. Peter Jay Hotez, the two scientists dissect the anti-science attack their field continues to face.

From a pandemic to climate change, the world of science grapples with more challenges than ever. The pressure for scientists to research and find solutions is often countered with disinformation and a concerted effort to discredit truths that have long been established. Whether it’s the public health of citizens or the health of our planet, "Science Under Siege" argues we are on an unsustainable path.

The biggest obstacles standing in the way Mann argues in the book, are the politically and ideologically motivated attacks on science. While exploring where the motivation to the opposition against science stems from, the book also offers what the public and scientific community can do to fight those attacks.

GUEST:

Dr. Michael Mann, coauthor of "Science Under Siege" and Presidential Distinguished Professor of Earth & Environmental Science, and the director of the Penn Center for Science, Sustainability, and the Media

