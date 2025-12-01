The impact of Border Patrol operations in Charlotte

It’s been a few weeks since U.S. Customs and Border Protection descended on Charlotte. Heading into the Thanksgiving holiday, U.S. Department of Homeland Security says agents detained around 400 people.

Federal officials have told WFAE that the goal is to rid Charlotte of crime, but there has been confusion around the operation, dubbed “Charlotte’s Web.” Local officials have mostly been left in the dark. There have also been transparency questions about those taken into custody.

There’s even confusion about whether the operation is ongoing. The mayor, sheriff and other officials say CBP has moved on, but the Department of Homeland Security claims otherwise.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we discuss the impact this operation has had on the Hispanic community and Charlotte as a whole, the legal avenues those impacted might have, how local leaders plan to react from here and more.

GUESTS:

Julian Berger, WFAE race and equity reporter

Kristi Graunke, legal director at the ACLU of North Carolina

Garry McFadden, Mecklenburg County Sheriff