A conversation with Bob Crawford of the Avett Brothers: bassist, history buff, podcast host

By Sarah Delia
Published December 2, 2025 at 11:30 AM EST
Note: This program originally aired July 28, 2025

Bob Crawford is a founding member and bassist of the acclaimed folk-rock band the Avett Brothers. Known for his versatile musicianship and heartfelt presence on stage, Crawford has played a pivotal role in shaping the Grammy-nominated band's signature blend of bluegrass, rock, folk and Americana. Originally from New Jersey, Crawford studied jazz at Winthrop University, where he refined his skills on the upright bass.

Among his musical achievements, Crawford can add podcast host to the list. This past summer, he launched “American History Hotline,” a series that follows Crawford as he searches for the best historians and experts to answer listener questions about American history — from the Revolutionary War to rock 'n' roll feuds.

On this Charlotte Talks, we sit down with Crawford for the hour to discuss his music career, how he found his way to North Carolina, what he hopes to accomplish with this podcast and to hear what he thinks are the biggest questions still remaining in American history.

GUEST:
Bob Crawford, bassist for the Avett Brothers and host of American History Hotline

Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
