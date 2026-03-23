Spring Reset: Clearing the clutter in your home, mind and finances

Spring is a natural time for a reset and clearing the clutter — but decluttering isn’t just about cleaning out your closet. It can also mean finding mental clarity, simplifying your day-to-day life and taking charge of your finances.

We’re looking at three different areas with three different professionals to provide insight and tips on what you could do to declutter your life:



A therapist helps unpack the emotional toll of clutter and why it may be hard to let things go. We look at how a physical environment can affect our mood. We’ll also look at the benefits a clear space can bring to mental health and practical ways to reset your mindset and goals for the spring season.

A professional organizer will offer strategies to revamp your living and work space and build a system that can stick. We’ll also look at tips for tackling children’s spaces and how to instill practices that last.

Lastly, a financial expert will help us sort through the often-overlooked area of financial clutter. What should you review this time of year? How to reset your budget and savings? From subscriptions going unused to scattered accounts and unclear goals, we discuss some of the first steps to get your money on the right track.



On this episode, whether you’re feeling overwhelmed by your schedule, your space or your spending, this conversation will offer actionable ways you can take today to reset this spring, one step at a time.

GUESTS:

Laurie Martin, certified professional organizer and owner of Simplicity Organizers

Pam Horack, “Your Financial Mom”, certified financial planner and owner of Pathfinder Planning LLC

Juliet Kuehnle, MS, NCC, LCMHCS, owner and founder of Sun Counseling & Wellness and Yep, I Go To Therapy