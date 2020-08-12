Time Out For Sports: No NC High School Football In The Fall

There will be no high school football this fall in North Carolina. The state High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday afternoon that football is postponed to the spring semester, with practice starting Feb. 8. Teams will play a condensed seven game-schedule. Basketball will start Dec. 7 and end Feb. 19. The only sports scheduled for the fall semester are volleyball and cross country, which begin Nov. 4.

Joining WFAE's "All Things Considered" host Gwendolyn Glenn to talk about that story and more in the world of sports is Langston Wertz Jr., a longtime sportswriter with the Charlotte Observer.

Listen to the audio above, and read more from WFAE about the new high school sports schedule here.

