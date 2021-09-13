Panthers’ Darnold Shines In Charlotte Home Opener

The Panthers won their season debut at home Sunday 19-16. One thing everyone was eager to see at Bank of America Stadium was how new Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold fared against his old team, the New York Jets.

“Darnold was fine,” The Charlotte Observer ’s Langston Wertz Jr. told WFAE “All Things Considered” host Gwendolyn Glenn on this week’s Time Out For Sports. “He missed a touchdown pass in the first half, but he ended up completing over 68% of his passes for 279 yards — and one passing and one rushing touchdown. And a 102 pass rating was nice.”

Sam Darnold understood the assignment



📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/5NPDGJXFae — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 12, 2021

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said the win “certainly wasn’t perfect,” with Carolina going from a 16-0 lead in the first half to only scoring three points in the second. While scoring in the red zone continues to be a problem for the Panthers, Wertz says the defense is showing signs of improvement after last year — including six sacks in Sunday’s game.

“They gave a couple of hits that Sam Darnold was probably good he wasn’t taking,” Wertz said.

Listen to the full conversation between Glenn and Wertz for more details. They touched base on a few other big stories this week. Here’s a quick look.

On Friday, former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton released a video in which he talked about the reasons he thinks he was released from the New England Patriots in August. Wertz’s reaction: “I don’t think Cam’s done. I think he’ll get a chance. He was playing really, really well in preseason. I think had he gotten a vaccine, we wouldn’t be having this discussion, but I think he will play again in the NFL.”

In the world of college football, the UNC Tar Heels redeemed themselves for their season-opening loss against Virginia Tech by thrashing the Georgia State Panthers 59-17. UNC quarterback Sam Howell showed up and showed out. “The Tar Heels started slow, but they got going,” Wertz said. “... I think Sam needed a big game. He’s the second quarterback in school history to throw for 300 and rush for more than 100 in the game.”

Sam Howell calls his own number 🔥🔥🔥



📺 https://t.co/Mh7EiXoL7R pic.twitter.com/e7SHEBifNv — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) September 12, 2021