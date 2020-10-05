-
Former North Carolina men’s basketball coach Bill Guthridge died on Tuesday at age 77. Bill Guthridge led North Carolina to two Final Four appearances in…
-
Carolina blue will be a bit more consistent from now on. UNC-Chapel Hill announced Monday night it's making some subtle changes to the Tar Heel brand.The…
-
The latest public school teacher pay rankings show North Carolina still below the national average, but making improvement after raises were approved last…
-
U.S. Senator Thom Tillis thinks the prison at the U.S. Naval Station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, should stay open. Tillis visited the base this week with…