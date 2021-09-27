© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports
__article_page_360x184.png
Time Out For Sports
Need a one-stop shop to catch up on the top sports stories big and small? Time Out For Sports airs Mondays on WFAE's "All Things Considered" and has what you need to know about everything from Charlotte-area high school football highlights to the latest updates on the Carolina Panthers.

The Carolina Panthers Get Another Big Win — But Not As Big As N.C. State's

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published September 27, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT
panthers texans twitter.JPG
@Panthers/Twitter
/
Twitter
The Carolina Panthers' Jeremy Chinn, right, is seen with the Texans Jordan Akins in Thursday's game in Houston. The Panthers won.

The Carolina Panthers are 3-0 for the season after beating the Houston Texans on the road last Thursday. But the biggest football news in the Carolinas happened back at home this weekend — and it was on the college level. Then-unranked N.C. State pulled out a surprise 27-21 win against the Clemson Tigers in Raleigh.

The double-overtime win shocked the sports world, earned the Wolfpack a ranked spot and called Clemson’s playoff chances into question.

“It’s the biggest win of (N.C. State head coach) Dave Doeren’s career,” The Charlotte Observer’s Langston Wertz Jr. told WFAE’s Gwendolyn Glenn on this week’s installment of Time Out For Sports. “... Clemson had beaten N.C. State eight straight times in Raleigh, they’ve beaten them 15 of 16 games.”

There was a Charlotte high school football matchup for the ages this weekend, too, when No. 2 Hough High beat No. 1 Julius Chambers High at Memorial Stadium. The final score was 16-10. Wertz says Hough quarterback Tad Hudson, who is signing with the UNC Tar Heels, “looked really good” in the game.

“Hough’s defense really slowed down Chambers,” Wertz said. “Chambers just couldn’t get anything going in their passing game… And that was the difference in the game. Field positions, defense and special teams — it all went Hough’s way.”

You can listen to Glenn and Wertz’s full conversation above. Here’s a quick look at a few other things they covered on Time Out For Sports this week:

  • Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold threw for 304 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns in Thursday night’s 24-9 win over the Texans. But running back Christian McCaffery, Jaycee Horn and Justin Burris were injured in the game. “You can’t lose a potential league MVP and think things are not going to change,” Wertz said. “McCaffrey is going to be out one to four weeks, it looks like, and I think it’s definitely going to hurt Darnold.”
  • Wertz says Thursday night NFL games are “doing pretty well” as far as ratings, with Carolina-Houston drawing more than 7.3 million viewers. 
  • The Georgia Tech Yellowjackets handily beat the Tar Heels, 45-22. 
  • Wertz shares his thoughts on which ACC team he thinks is the best in the conference right now: Wake Forest.  

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

SportsNC StateClemson UniversityHough HighCarolina Panthers
Gwendolyn Glenn
Gwendolyn is an award-winning journalist who has covered a broad range of stories on the local and national levels. Her experience includes producing on-air reports for National Public Radio and she worked full-time as a producer for NPR’s All Things Considered news program for five years. She worked for several years as an on-air contract reporter for CNN in Atlanta and worked in print as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, The Washington Post and covered Congress and various federal agencies for the Daily Environment Report and Real Estate Finance Today. Glenn has won awards for her reports from the Maryland-DC-Delaware Press Association, SNA and the first-place radio award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Gwendolyn Glenn