-
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Clemson University trustees voted Friday to rename its honors college, stripping from the program the name of former vice president and…
-
Clemson went in with a 29-game winning streak, but wasn't able to stand up to Louisiana's withering offensive led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow.
-
CHAPEL HILL — Year after year, every Clemson team that played at North Carolina left the court in the same fashion: by throwing another loss onto what had…
-
GREENVILLE, S.C. -- An audit of summer camps at Clemson University found a lack of background checks for some staffers.Several camps were failing to run…
-
Clemson University officials say six students remain hospitalized after being injured early Sunday morning when the floor of a clubhouse party room…
-
Charlotte newcomers may recognize the name "Gantt" because it's on the Center for African Arts and Culture Uptown. They may even know Harvey Gantt was the…