Charlotte FC trounced Nashville, Carolina Panthers' new QB Baker Mayfield, and summer league for the Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte FC trounced Nashville 4-1 at home. The Carolina Panthers traded for quarterback Baker Mayfield. And a look at how the Charlotte Hornets are performing in the summer league. Joining Gwendolyn Glenn for this week's "Time Out for Sports" is Langston Wertz Jr., Charlotte Observer sportswriter.

After a big win against Nashville, Wertz says Charlotte FC's playoff chances look good.

“Since they fired Coach Ramirez back in late May, they played six MLS matches and they've gone 3-2-1, and the offense has been marginally better," Wertz said. "Saturday's win was a franchise record for an MLS game in terms of goals scored with a second straight win. We're still a ways away from the playoffs, which start in a few months. They're in sixth place right now in the East and that would get them in if the playoffs started right now. But if they can fix their road woes — they're 1-7-2 on the road — I think they'll get in.”

Is this the greatest goal celebration in @MLS history?pic.twitter.com/kSDJTK4ga4 — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) July 11, 2022

Asked about the Panthers picking up quarterback Baker Mayfield, Wertz said, "He's a franchise quarterback; he was just hurt last year. I think he's a steal for Carolina. They only have to pay him $4.5 million. They gave up a conditional draft pick. It was going to be a fifth or fourth. I think it's a great move for the Panthers. And I know they don't want to trade Sam Darnold, but if he doesn't work out, you still can look at Matt Corral next year. I think he's a great pick for the Panthers."

