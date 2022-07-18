Panthers QB spot competitive, West Charlotte's Daylan Smothers picks the Sooners and UNC loses top recruit

The starting quarterback situation for the Carolina Panthers remains competitive. The star high school running back Daylan Smothers of West Charlotte has picked a college. And UNC Chapel Hill was dealt a blow from a top basketball recruit.

Between Sam Darnold and the newly acquired Baker Mayfield, people are wondering what the Panthers' plan is for starting quarterback. General Manager Scott Fitterer says it’s still an open competition.

"Mayfield's also joining the team in a two-week dead period so he's behind going into training camp next week." said sports writer Langston Wertz Jr. "And if the season started today, just by default, Darnold would have to be the starter. So you have to say there's an open competition. I really don't think there's going to be once Mayfield gets going. I think he's just a better player. And it's crazy the Panthers now have the No. 1 and No. 3 picks from the same 2018 draft battling for a starting spot."

In that same news conference, Mayfield said that he is spending his time learning the playbook so he can be ready when training camp starts on July 27.

Switching to college basketball, power forward from South Carolina, 6'9" GG Jackson de-committed from UNC last week. Wertz Jr. pointed out it isn't unheard of for universities to lose star commits.

"It happens; it doesn't happen to Chapel Hill too often," he said. "Reportedly, J.R. Smith was the last person to do that, and that was 20 years ago. But I do think it'll happen more in this NIL (name, image, likeness) era where kids are going to get million-dollar offers to sign with certain schools. In Jackson's case, it just sounds like he wants to be in the NBA as soon as possible."

You can listen to the full Time Out for Sports conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Glenn and Wertz Jr. covered this week.

LaMelo Ball's spoof cereal from Hulu ad makes an appearance on "General Hospital."

West Charlotte High running back Daylan Smothers announced he’s headed to Oklahoma University.